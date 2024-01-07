DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Apotheke
Sun, 7 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets avail at the door

LA pals, mark January 7th for a magical musical journey at a the Apotheke featuring DJs Krane, John Manhard, Samsön. Secure your tickets for an unforgettable experience! !

'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly get-together crafted for v...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krane, John Manhard, Samson

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

