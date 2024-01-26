Top track

23 Degrees: Sully, Riz La Teef b2b Tailor Jae, Soul Mass Transit System b2b Silva Bumpa

Village Underground
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

23 Degrees returns to it's London home running up everything from jungle to speed garage to dubstep.

This one's going to boot off.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please see our FAQs here: https...

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Sully, Riz La Teef, Tailor Jae and 2 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
