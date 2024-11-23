DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Travis Jay – Travisty

EartH
Sat, 23 Nov 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

“Travis Jay shows he is a polished performer with the wit and charm to say important things to the masses without them even noticing” Nooruddean Choudry, JOE

"a triumph of attitude… energetically entertaining”...

Presented by Avalon UK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Travis Jay

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

