DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adrian Clarck Trio "Let’s dance"

Péniche Marcounet
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Adrian Clarck revisite en toute liberté David Bowie, Sting, Nick Drake, Queen, John Lennon, Elton John, Kate Bush, Supertramp…

Glam rock et empreint de nostalgie, de poésie et de vitalité, ce nouveau répertoire aux sonorités intemporelles, à travers des a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sandrine Conry, David Pouradier-Duteil

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.