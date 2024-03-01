DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sota State Of The Art Tour : London

XOYO
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresh from winning 'Best Newcomer' at the prestigious Drum & Bass Arena Awards, Sota brings his State Of The Art Tour to the infamous XOYO Basement!

Basement - Sota + MC ID
Basstripper
T-Lex
Zylo

Sota UK Tour : London
Friday 1st March
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sota, Basstripper, T-Lex and 1 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

