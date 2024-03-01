DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fresh from winning 'Best Newcomer' at the prestigious Drum & Bass Arena Awards, Sota brings his State Of The Art Tour to the infamous XOYO Basement!
Basement -
Sota + MC ID
Basstripper
T-Lex
Zylo
Sota UK Tour : London
Friday 1st March
XOYO Lond...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.