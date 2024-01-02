Top track

Combust - The Big Game

Combust, Worn, Fools Game, Bulls Shitt, All 4 All

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Start the new year off right with a stone cold killer of a hardcore show! Headlined by NYC's own Combust, this is a great cross section of modern hardcore bands kicking ass and taking names.

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Combust, Worn, Fools Game and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

