DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PunchYourFace, Losers Sometimes Win + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday, January 14th

PUNCHYOURFACE

Losers Sometimes Win

Xtinguish the Code

Kuru

Real Despair

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

$15

16+

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Punchyourface, Xtinguish The Code, Kuru

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.