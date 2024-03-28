Top track

deep in it

berlioz

Trabendo
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.66

About

Super! présente :

berlioz en concert au Trabendo le 28 mars 2024

Lorsque vous combinez la scène jazz britannique avec la deep house downtempo, vous obtenez berlioz. berlioz est le nouvel alias du producteur Ted Jasper, et bien qu'il n'ait sorti que 8 cha...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

berlioz

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open6:30 pm

