DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let's end 2023 with a bang! Pop by Hackney Brewery's High Hill taproom on Blackhorse Lane E17 for a night of banging craft beer, DJ Matt and great vibes.
Free entry
Want to reserve a table for you and your friends? Email bar@hackneybrewery.co.uk
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.