PROG LEGENDS | The Great Progressive Rock Show

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Génesis, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Yes, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Rush y muchos más destacan en este grandioso tributo a las leyendas del Rock Progresivo. Déjate llevar por las obras maestras del prog interpretadas por músicos fenomenales, rindie...

Organizado por FKM Productions.
Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

