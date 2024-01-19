DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DOLCE VITO
Dolce Vito passou anos a organizar festas em Paris e arredores, enquanto DJ do coletivo La Mamie's, e a experiência fala por si. A sua ligação a Lisboa acontece com o seu novo projecto, o Boavista Social Club, um bar audiófilo no Cais do Sodré....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.