DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are proud to present a collaborative showcase of rising jazz talent we have had in the works for sometime, bringing together 'London's Famous Jazz Venue' with the cities beating heart of rising talent.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, we are partnerin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.