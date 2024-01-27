DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz re:freshed: Sounds of 2024

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are proud to present a collaborative showcase of rising jazz talent we have had in the works for sometime, bringing together 'London's Famous Jazz Venue' with the cities beating heart of rising talent.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tess Hirst, Insxght, Abeng

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

