Grande Amore - Pelea

Grande Amore en Huesca

El Veintiuno
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsHuesca
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grande Amore presenta su nuevo disco 'II'

A Grande Amore les gusta el rock & roll, los sintetizadores, las cajas de ritmos y las guitarras. Con todo eso, hacen música rápida y llena de graves, como la vida misma. También gritan, sudan y bailan y, la mayor...

Menores de 16 acompañados por un adulto y con autorización firmada
Organizado por Ernie Records y AIE
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grande amore

Venue

El Veintiuno

C. Padre Huesca, 52, 22005 Huesca, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

