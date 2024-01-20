Top track

Linus Fitness-Centre - Apologise to the Rice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linus Fitness-centre, DShappyBOI, tanbh

Joi
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPortsmouth
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Linus Fitness-Centre - Apologise to the Rice
Got a code?

About

JOI presents:

Linus Fitness-centre + there are no birds here + DShappyBOI

Saturday 20 January 2024 | Doors: 7:00PM

Linus Fitness-centre

Bristol Commodore 64 noise pop

tanbh (there are no birds here )

Hiss, crackle, tape loops and electronics.

DShapp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Joi.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Linus Fitness-centre

Venue

Joi

85 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1JF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.