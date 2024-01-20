DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JOI presents:
Linus Fitness-centre + there are no birds here + DShappyBOI
Saturday 20 January 2024 | Doors: 7:00PM
Linus Fitness-centre
Bristol Commodore 64 noise pop
tanbh (there are no birds here )
Hiss, crackle, tape loops and electronics.
DShapp...
