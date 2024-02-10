Top track

Dolly Parton - 9 to 5

Doll Parts Heartbreak: A Dolly Parton Cover Band Experience

The Sultan Room
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$25.14

About

Doll Parts Heartbreak: A Dolly Parton Cover Band Experience

“It’s all gone now and I’m leavin’ town on the heartbreak express.” - Dolly Parton

Join Brooklyn’s premiere Dolly Parton cover band this Valentine’s Day Weekend to celebrate the agony of love at...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
Lineup

Doll Parts

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

