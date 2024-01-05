Top track

Beringei - Adore Ya'

Beringei: All Night Long

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

About

We proudly welcome DJ and producer Beringei back to Ninety One, with an intimate all-night-long DJ set! We're excited to hear his sound explored in full effect - expect jazz, soulful house and dancefloor grooves.

ABOUT BERINGEI

London-based producer Beri...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

