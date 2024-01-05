DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We proudly welcome DJ and producer Beringei back to Ninety One, with an intimate all-night-long DJ set! We're excited to hear his sound explored in full effect - expect jazz, soulful house and dancefloor grooves.
ABOUT BERINGEI
London-based producer Beri...
