NIGHT PUBBIN

The Three Crowns
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Three Crows selectors play the best disco, northern soul, italo, new wave and dancefloor oddities til 2.30am every Friday and Saturday night.

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Pubbin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Three Crowns

175 Stoke Newington High St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0LH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

