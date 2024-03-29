DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marnie Stern

Zebulon
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Marnie Stern

It’s been a decade since we last heard from Marnie Stern, and in her absence the indie music world has become overrun with an army of anti-Marnies i.e. corporate clones making banal playlist rock lacking in the whimsy, creativity, and virtuos...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marnie Stern

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

