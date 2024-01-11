DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

To-Go Presents: Discovery Nite ft. Rig B

The Blue Room
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$12.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Rig B is a slowcore / shoegaze band from Nashville, TN. Their use of heavy guitars and drums with acoustic instruments and dreamy, conversational singing are in stark contrast of one another and create...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

