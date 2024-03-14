DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bargain Bingo Disco #3: Anona + supports

Sebright Arms
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Got a code?

Rounding off the first quarter of the year, and the first 3 Bargain Bingo Disco gigs - we bring you Anona, all the way from the south coast of England! Bringing us the finest dream/folk pop musings, the ethereal live band will knock you off your feet. NOT...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kickboy, Rats-Tails, Anona

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.