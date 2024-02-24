Top track

Seth Troxler, Shouse & Dennis Ferrer - (still) WON'T4GETU

Dennis Ferrer

SPYBAR
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25

Event information

NYC DJ and producer Dennis Ferrer has a catalogue full of recognisable electronic hits, including the ’00s gospel house classic ‘Hey Hey’, his remix of Fish Go Deep’s ‘The Cure & The Cause’, and Afro-techno hit ‘Sandcastles’ with Jerome Sydenham. After dec...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

