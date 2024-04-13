Top track

Jah Wobble and The Invaders of the Heart

Lewes Con Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jah Wobble’s career speaks for itself, spanning over 40 year’s he’s played on countless albums, with performers such as PIL’s John Lydon, Brian Eno, Bill Laswell, U2’s The Edge, Sinead O’Conner, Primal Scream, Bjork, The Orb, The Cranberries Dolores O ́Rio...

This is an 14+ event, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

