DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are delighted to share the first of Lenzman's plans for 2024: the return of The North Quarter label party, featuring the label all-stars and DnB legends, at Phonox in January 2024. The Dutch DJ/producer has as ever curated an incredible line up of impri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.