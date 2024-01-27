Top track

The North Quarter: Fabio, Satl, FD, SL8R, Fox ++

Phonox
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are delighted to share the first of Lenzman's plans for 2024: the return of The North Quarter label party, featuring the label all-stars and DnB legends, at Phonox in January 2024. The Dutch DJ/producer has as ever curated an incredible line up of impri...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fabio, Satl, FD and 3 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

