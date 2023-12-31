DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bellaquera: "Festa de cap d'any"

Sala Upload
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€31.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La entrada incluye 2 copas.

Os presentamos el cartelazo de ⭐ FIN DE AÑO ⭐

Empezamos el 2023 bien cabrón juntas y lo acabamos juntas 🤩🚀💫🔥

Y lo mejor es que le damos la bienvenida al año bellaco con la familia 💖 2B24 💖

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

