Ways of Love

Scott Yoder

Dabadaba
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It may seem foolish to pursue a life of music in these times but Scott has never been one to shy away from his inner fool. Returning in ’24 with a fantastical new collection of songs on “Scooter Pie.” According to Purehoney Magazine “he evokes the glam of...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
Lineup

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

