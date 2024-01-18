DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It may seem foolish to pursue a life of music in these times but Scott has never been one to shy away from his inner fool. Returning in ’24 with a fantastical new collection of songs on “Scooter Pie.” According to Purehoney Magazine “he evokes the glam of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.