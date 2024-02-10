Top track

Popes Of Chillitown - Take A Picture

Popes Of Chillitown

New Cross Inn
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80

About

Popes Of Chillitown

http://popesofchillitown.com/

Call Me Malcolm

https://callmemalcolm.bigcartel.com/

Captain Accident and the Disasters

https://www.captainaccident.com/

Tree House Fire

https://www.treehousefire.co.uk/

The Pisdicables (first show...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

