Jaz Coleman - Unspeakable

Bush Hall
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An artist of fierce intellect and purpose, Jaz Coleman –heads out across the UK in March 2024 -to tell it like it is – the UNSPEAKABLE truth in the world of Killing Joke.

This is an 18+ event
eastside events present
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jaz Coleman

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
