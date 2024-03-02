Top track

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swift! At The Disco - Brighton

Komedia
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood
Got a code?

About

Swifties! We Are Never Getting Back Together, so let’s Dance Dance! ﻿🖤

Nothing is more Emo than Taylor Swift, just look at that MySpace pose in her bedroom from 2004!

Join us as we merge your all time favorite emo anthems with the queen Taylor Swift! Ex...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by This Is A Tribute.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.