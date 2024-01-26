DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

XOYO Fridays - Birmingham's Newest Space

XOYO Birmingham
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £4.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY

XOYO FRIDAYS

MUSIC . CULTURE . TOGETHER

YOUR WEEKLY JOURNEY INTO MUSIC @ BIRMINGHAM'S NEWEST VENUE

HOUSE / TECH HOUSE / DISCO / PARTY ANTHEMS / R&B / HIP HOP / GRIME / UKG / DRUMS & BASS

FOLLOW US - INSTAGRAM @XOYOFRIDAYS

JOIN OUR...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

