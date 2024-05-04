Top track

Resolve - Abyss

RESOLVE

The Underworld
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Resolve - Abyss
About

Resolve, as the name suggests, is an unstoppable entity. Fronted by vocalist/songwriter Anthony Diliberto and completed by guitarist Antonin Carré and brothers Nathan and Robin Mariat, respectfully drummer and bassist, the quartet has never stopped even fo...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Half Me, Acres, Cane Hill and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

