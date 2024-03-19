DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Milky Day

The Sultan Room
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rising Korean-New Zealander artist Milky Day is bringing his lofi and R&B vibes across the US and Canada on the Impulses Tour. Don’t miss the artist behind popular tracks like “You’ll Be Alright”, “Take It Slow” and “Youuu”. For Fans Of Jimmy Brown, brb. a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MODO Live x The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Milky Day

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.