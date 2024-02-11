DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Enjoy the Six Nations Rugby live on the screens at the Old Blue Last, we're showing all of the action.
Book a table via our website: theoldbluelast.com
This free DICE ticket does not guarantee you a seat nor entry if we're at capacity
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.