Ilario Alicante - Apogeo

Ilario Alicante

KOKO
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A titan of the techno scene, it is our pleasure to welcome Ilario Alicante to the KOKO theatre on Saturday 2nd March for an extended set alongside some very special guests TBA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ilario Alicante

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

