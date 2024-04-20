DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

mercromina club: Metrika

Discoteca Inpu
Sat, 20 Apr, 11:45 pm
GigsZaragoza
From €10.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mercromina club hosted by Fresquito, Mango y Persi y su dj set de Hyperpop/ Reggaeton Nightcore/ Tralla.

Metrika presenta su álbum “Madre Fundadora” en su primera gira por España.

Desde Castellón, Metrika nos trae letras y beats infernales, empezó a hace...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por All Nighters.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Discoteca Inpu

Avenida De Cesáreo Alierta 135, 50013 Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

