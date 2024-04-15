DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, VOLORES, Rosebay

The Coast
Mon, 15 Apr, 7:00 pm
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards are a multi-genre ensemble founded by Johnny Manchild (composition, production, vocals, keyboards), since their inception, the band (affectionately known as “Bastards”) has grown into a musical collective with collabor...

U18 Requires Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

