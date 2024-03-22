DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Susan Werner with special guest King Margo

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $35.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
**Susan Werner** live at Eddie's Attic!

Over the course of her twenty five year touring career, Susan Werner has built a reputation as one of the country’s most compelling live performers. With formidable chops on guitar (she began playing at age 5) and...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Susan Werner

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

