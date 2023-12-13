Top track

Blasé - J'aimerai

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

"Pourquoi Blasé?"

Carbone - La Caserne
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blasé - J'aimerai
Got a code?

About

Event : "Pourquoi Blasé?"

Blasé (Live Band)

Rad Cartier (Live)

Mad Rey (DJ)

DJ Lycox (DJ)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par PiPole.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Blasé, Mad Rey, DJ Lycox and 2 more

Venue

Carbone - La Caserne

12 Rue Philippe De Girard, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.