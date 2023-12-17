DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tacky Christmas Extravaganza w/ Joel Hofmann and Mark Jungers

Duett's Texas Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for our Tacky Christmas party with Joel Hofmann and Mark Jungers on Dec 17!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Mark Jungers, Joel Hofmann Band

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

