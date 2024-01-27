DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings are proud to announce Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2024. The festival returns on Saturday the 27th of January at the All Saints Centre with visuals and music for the senses. Join us in the ancient setting of Lewes, where we’re...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.