Slight Variations

Melting Vinyl & Innerstrings present: LPF 2024

All Saints Centre
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsLewes
£31.70

About

Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings are proud to announce Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2024. The festival returns on Saturday the 27th of January at the All Saints Centre with visuals and music for the senses. Join us in the ancient setting of Lewes, where we’re...

All ages under 16 to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Melting Vinyl & Innerstrings

Lineup

3
Fujiya & Miyagi, Hutch, Aircooled and 3 more

Venue

All Saints Centre

Friars Walk, Lewes, BN7 2LE, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

