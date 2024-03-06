Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

Jozef Van Wissem

Le Molotov
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18

About

La capacité de constamment extraire quelque chose de différent et celle d’explorer de nouveaux territoires est évidente dans la vaste discographie de Van Wissem, jusqu'à son dernier album, The Night Dwells in the Day. Au fil des ans, il a sorti d'innombrab...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Jozef van Wissem

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

