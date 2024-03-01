Top track

King of the Slugs

Les Inrocks Festival : Gwendoline + Fat Dog + Lambrini Girls + Rallye + Bingo Fury + Mary In The Junkyard

Le 104
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.99

Super! et Combat présentent Les lnrocks Festival !

MUBI, partenaire de la 35e édition des Inrocks Festival, est heureux d'offrir à tous les spectateurs du festival un mois d'abonnement à la plateforme, pour découvrir le meilleur du cinéma d'auteur. Les ac...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

3
Fat Dog, Gwendoline, Lambrini Girls and 3 more

Venue

Le 104

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

