Les Inrocks Festival : Fat Dog + Gwendoline + Lambrini Girls

Le 104
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Super! et Combat présentent Les lnrocks Festival !

L’un des deux plateaux du vendredi 1er mars réunira une parfaite affiche rock avec le trio punk de Brighton Lambrini Girls, la sensation britannique Fat Dog et Gwendoline, le jour même de la parution chez...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog, Gwendoline, Lambrini Girls

Venue

Le 104

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

