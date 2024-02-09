DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CHEW (Atlanta, GA) is psychedelic, but whatever the back psychedelia is. The antithesis of glossy pop riffs and recycled arrangements, Chew manages to squeeze and contort multiple genres in a fuzzed out freak out of a live performance.
“…the trio produces...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.