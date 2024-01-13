DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIGHT LIFE #5 - GURU CLUB

Guru Club
Sat, 13 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
Free
NIGHT LIFE #5

Samedi 13 janvier de 23h à 5h

Line Up : DJ EI’S - HANOWER

Plongez dans l’ambiance mythique des soirées du samedi : Night Life. Profitez de l’environnement festif lors de cette soirée unique au Guru Club au cœur de Paris à Bastille.

Au pro...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Guru World.
Venue

Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

