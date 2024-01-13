DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NIGHT LIFE #5
Samedi 13 janvier de 23h à 5h
Line Up : DJ EI’S - HANOWER
Plongez dans l’ambiance mythique des soirées du samedi : Night Life. Profitez de l’environnement festif lors de cette soirée unique au Guru Club au cœur de Paris à Bastille.
Au pro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.