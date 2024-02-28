DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Duo Sleaford Mods use scuzzy post punk to explore working-class culture and social issues in the UK. Formed in Nottingham in 2007, their aggressive lyrics find the balance between dark humour and political outrage, while their lo-fi instrumentals borrow fr
"IN ENGLAND NO-ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM."
Welcome to UK Grim. Building on the unique, insurrectionary strengths of previous records while refining them in gripping new ways, Sleaford Mods’ twelfth album is a stunning step up. This is nothing less than a de...
