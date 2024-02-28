Top track

Sleaford Mods - UK GRIM

BRITs Week 2024 for War Child: Sleaford Mods

Scala
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Sleaford Mods

Duo Sleaford Mods use scuzzy post punk to explore working-class culture and social issues in the UK. Formed in Nottingham in 2007, their aggressive lyrics find the balance between dark humour and political outrage, while their lo-fi instrumentals borrow fr Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

"IN ENGLAND NO-ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM."

Welcome to UK Grim. Building on the unique, insurrectionary strengths of previous records while refining them in gripping new ways, Sleaford Mods’ twelfth album is a stunning step up. This is nothing less than a de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AEG
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sleaford Mods

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

