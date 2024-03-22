DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Beirut Groove Collective

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Beirut Groove Collective head south, for their FIRST ever Hootananny Brixton show.

The BGC, SWANA region’s most popular underground clubnight, specialise in playing obscure and underground clubbing records from the ‘60s-‘80s from the Middle East, Afri...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

