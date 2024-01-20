DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live de Jean-Claude Heudin en duo avec AngelIA

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dans le cadre de notre week-end thématique « L’IA, de l'imagination artificielle à la fin du monde"

- Présentation de AngelIA par Jean-Claude Heudin puis live de Jean-Claude Heudin en duo avec AngelIA

Jean-Claude Heudin est scientifique, écrivain et com...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

