DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dans le cadre de notre week-end thématique « L’IA, de l'imagination artificielle à la fin du monde"
- Présentation de AngelIA par Jean-Claude Heudin puis live de Jean-Claude Heudin en duo avec AngelIA
Jean-Claude Heudin est scientifique, écrivain et com...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.