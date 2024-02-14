DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aching Hearts Fest Vol. II

The Garrison
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$26.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ACHING HEARTS FEST VOLUME 2

Second iteration of Toronto's experimental pop festival Aching Hearts Fest featuring 5 of the city's most exciting voices in electronic music.

blackwinterwells - enigmatic internet phenom
COMMUTED - manic therapy ses...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Garrison.
Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

