Origins x Small Talk: Amaliah & Moopie

Night Tales
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Amaliah

In 2021, DJ and producer Amaliah spun Borne Fruits – her popular radio show and party collective – into a full-blown record label, with her own debut EP as its first release. Behind the decks, she's known for putting together a mix of club genres, from gar

Posted by DICE

Event information

'Bourne Fruits' founder Amaliah joins the brains behind Melbourne’s 'A Colourful Storm', Moopie under the Night Tales arches on August 17th.

________

important ticket information

🍊 ticket time requirements must be adhered to.

🍊 late arrivals wi...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales & Origins Sound
£
Lineup

Amaliah

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
800 capacity

