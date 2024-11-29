DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Warmdsucher were born in 2014 out of a creative collision between members of various prominent bandsand this spontaneous formation resulted in a band that was not just a side project, but a musical force thatwould soon carve its own unique niche.Over their...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs