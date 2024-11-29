Top track

Warmduscher

Troxy
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Warmdsucher were born in 2014 out of a creative collision between members of various prominent bandsand this spontaneous formation resulted in a band that was not just a side project, but a musical force thatwould soon carve its own unique niche.Over their...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Warmduscher

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

